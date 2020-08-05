KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. 122,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -912.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

