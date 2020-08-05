L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Citigroup

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Sunday. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.65.

L3Harris stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,786. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.10. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 1,144.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in L3Harris by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

