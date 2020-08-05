Leisure Capital Management Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in AT&T by 27.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.98.

NYSE:T traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 818,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,736,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

