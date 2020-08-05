Leisure Capital Management Sells 40 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leisure Capital Management cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $44,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 42.9% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,477.36. 60,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,309. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,479.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,376.75. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,008.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

