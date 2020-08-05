Lincoln National Corp Acquires 4,318 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,101,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,740. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.