Lincoln National Corp Acquires 4,318 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,101,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,740. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit