Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,943 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.21. 235,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,687,130. The company has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average of $91.84. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

