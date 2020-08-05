Lincoln National Corp Buys 3,069 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.48. 505,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,015,784. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average is $56.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.