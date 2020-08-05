Lincoln National Corp Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,533,000 after buying an additional 234,035 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,759,000 after purchasing an additional 601,947 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,572 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,900 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,281,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,151,000 after purchasing an additional 69,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.72. The stock had a trading volume of 480,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754,354. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

