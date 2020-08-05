Lincoln National Corp Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,489,000 after buying an additional 185,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,277,000 after buying an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,543. The company has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

