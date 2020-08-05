Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.4% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.54.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,220 shares of company stock worth $3,317,755. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.16. The company had a trading volume of 60,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

