Lincoln National Corp Purchases 647 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period.

XSLV traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 147,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,290. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.84. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $51.65.

