Lincoln National Corp Purchases 682 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.06.

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.23 on Wednesday, hitting $150.56. The stock had a trading volume of 143,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,177. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.20 and a 200 day moving average of $150.19. The stock has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.