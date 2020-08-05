Lincoln National Corp Purchases 741 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 438.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $652.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $596.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.51. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $659.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.95.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,481 shares of company stock worth $11,529,647 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.