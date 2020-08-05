Lincoln National Corp Purchases 754 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 895.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,442,000 after acquiring an additional 234,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 628.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 215,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,011,000 after acquiring an additional 185,959 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 103.6% in the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,445,000 after acquiring an additional 163,580 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Booking by 71.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,259,000 after buying an additional 157,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 2,709.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 161,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 155,521 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $44.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,719.65. 20,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,194. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,667.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1,624.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,732.00.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

