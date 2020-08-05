Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 205,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,876,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 24,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 90,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 721,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $80,515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 102,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $10.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,822,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $231.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.12.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

