Lincoln National Corp Trims Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $86,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

ICF traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $104.48. 90,421 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.21.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.