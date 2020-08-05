Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $111.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.73.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.38. 93,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,803. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.99. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

