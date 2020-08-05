McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $204.00 at Morgan Stanley

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank raised shares of McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.79.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.13. The stock had a trading volume of 47,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,711. McKesson has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $344,055.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,394,429. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in McKesson by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,547,000 after acquiring an additional 95,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in McKesson by 60.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,122,000 after purchasing an additional 832,260 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in McKesson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,676,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,750,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in McKesson by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,669,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,773,000 after buying an additional 71,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in McKesson by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,233,000 after buying an additional 682,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

