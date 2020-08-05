Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Announces Earnings Results

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.50. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFIN. BTIG Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Medallion Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

