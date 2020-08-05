Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 521,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,763 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 150,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.58. 287,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,103,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $206.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

