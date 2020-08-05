Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after purchasing an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,001,000 after purchasing an additional 353,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,077,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,898,000 after purchasing an additional 933,775 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,930,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,546,000 after buying an additional 504,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 354,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,103,166. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $206.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

