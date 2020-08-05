Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $78.95. 36,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,506. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $486,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,563 shares in the company, valued at $19,752,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,938. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRCY. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

