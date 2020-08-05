Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 131,465 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,465 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.80% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 361.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 99,630 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 162,486 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period.

BCEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. 182,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $380.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.27. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.12 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

