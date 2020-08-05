Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,152 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Ameresco worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 3.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 25.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 22.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRC stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 268,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. Ameresco Inc has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 80,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,985,546.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,438,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,300,667.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,399 shares of company stock worth $5,978,899 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

