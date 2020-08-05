Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 118,351 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Mimecast at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Mimecast by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $266,920.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,650.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,486,665 shares in the company, valued at $54,947,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,400 shares of company stock worth $17,462,713. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of MIME traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,941. Mimecast Ltd has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $54.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

