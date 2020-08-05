Murphy Oil Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years. Murphy Oil has a dividend payout ratio of -39.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn ($1.99) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -50.3%.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $28.12.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUR. Wolfe Research downgraded Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. MKM Partners cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $78,350.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.