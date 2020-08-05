Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MYOK stock traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $99.97. The stock had a trading volume of 722,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,410. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.30. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 2.19. Myokardia has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $126.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.70.

In other Myokardia news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $2,089,361.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371 shares in the company, valued at $35,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 25,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,761 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

