Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.92.

In other news, CFO Gregg Piontek bought 20,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 263,492 shares in the company, valued at $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock worth $55,550. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

