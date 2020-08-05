Nexstar Media Group Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend by an average of 87.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Nexstar Media Group has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $11.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

NXST stock opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $258,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,221.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $288,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,405,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,589. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

