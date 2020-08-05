NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Announces Earnings Results

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEX traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,169. The company has a market capitalization of $557.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.47. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several research analysts have commented on NEX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

