NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Stock Holdings Increased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. NIC accounts for 2.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of NIC worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIC by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NIC by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIC by 33.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,957 shares in the company, valued at $712,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. NIC Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. NIC had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

