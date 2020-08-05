Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Plans $0.94 Quarterly Dividend

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the railroad operator on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

Norfolk Southern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 52.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Norfolk Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $10.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $192.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.01. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.76.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,123,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

