Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.34-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $58-66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.85 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.34-0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVMI. BidaskClub downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.95. 8,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,183. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

