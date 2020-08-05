Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:JFR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. 4,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,074. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

