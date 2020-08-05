Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:JGH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,666. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $16.86.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Dividend History for Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit