Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:JGH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,666. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $16.86.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.