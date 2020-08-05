Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund alerts:

Shares of JLS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. 279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,725. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.