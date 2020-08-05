Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NUV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. 19,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,558. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

