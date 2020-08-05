Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of JPC remained flat at $$8.81 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

