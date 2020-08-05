Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. 246,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,708. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

