Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:JRI remained flat at $$12.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,891. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

