OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys Shares of 2,977 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,485,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,748,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,246,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.15.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Comments


