OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.30.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.44. The stock had a trading volume of 91,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,726. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $269.07. The company has a market capitalization of $287.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.13 and its 200 day moving average is $230.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

