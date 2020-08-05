OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 76 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Retirement Network boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura boosted their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.16.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.32. 10,576,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,027,900. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.33 and a 200 day moving average of $208.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $255.85. The company has a market cap of $710.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,384. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

