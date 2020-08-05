OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 282 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.38. 129,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,294. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.23.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

