Oppenheimer Increases TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $190.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TTWO. Bank of America downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.40.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.79. The stock had a trading volume of 77,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,833. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $180.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,114,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $575,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,395,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,903 shares of company stock worth $20,599,397. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

