OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 295.66% and a negative return on equity of 209.89%.

OptiNose stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,228. The company has a market cap of $283.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

OPTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. OptiNose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

