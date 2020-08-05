Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lowered by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after purchasing an additional 237,469 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,200,989,000 after buying an additional 886,375 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Oracle by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,591,000 after buying an additional 1,466,231 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Oracle by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,237,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $591,457,000 after buying an additional 493,507 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Oracle by 39.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $486,985,000 after buying an additional 2,868,396 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

ORCL traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.50. 429,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,737,073. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.90. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $57.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.