Orinda Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,614 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust accounts for 0.9% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,396.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on KREF shares. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of KREF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.26. 12,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,687. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 329.54, a current ratio of 329.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.61.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.99%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

