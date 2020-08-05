Orinda Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Orinda Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Orinda Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of City Office REIT worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,580. City Office REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $407.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

