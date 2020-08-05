Orinda Asset Management LLC Has $180,000 Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Orinda Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Orinda Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 13,806 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $98,989.02. Insiders sold a total of 17,557 shares of company stock worth $125,884 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPMT traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. 35,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,788. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $385.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Equities analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

